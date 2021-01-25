Phil Bishop Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Phil Bishop has Died .
Phil Bishop has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Phil Bishop @AmphibianPhil. I only met him a few times (most recently when he helped to catch #takahe), but I knew him best through his superb #science communication. There’s now a huge hole in NZ herp research and advocacy. pic.twitter.com/8mkSjOgs1k
— Dr Andrew Digby (@takapodigs) January 25, 2021
Dr Andrew Digby @takapodigs Shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Phil Bishop @AmphibianPhil . I only met him a few times (most recently when he helped to catch #takahe), but I knew him best through his superb #science communication. There’s now a huge hole in NZ herp research and advocacy.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.