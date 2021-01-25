Phil Bishop Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Phil Bishop has Died .

January 25, 2021
0 Comment

Phil Bishop has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Dr Andrew Digby @takapodigs Shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Phil Bishop @AmphibianPhil . I only met him a few times (most recently when he helped to catch #takahe), but I knew him best through his superb #science communication. There’s now a huge hole in NZ herp research and advocacy.

