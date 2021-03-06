Phil Chisnall Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Former player, Phil Chisnall has Died.

Death Notice for Today March 5. 2021

Former player, Phil Chisnall has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 5. 2021.

Stockport County Football Club 18h · Everyone at Stockport County was deeply saddened yesterday to learn of the passing of our former player, Phil Chisnall. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family at this difficult time. Rest In Peace, Phil

Scott Tonson

The last player to go directly between Man United and Liverpool. Ian St John was signed to be his understudy, so it’s doubly sad they have both passed this week.

Warwick Conway

A teammate of Ian St John in Bill Shankly’s first great side of the mid-1960s. Phil Chisnall left Liverpool to join my hometown club Southend United for a club record fee of £17,000 in 1967. Southend were making improvements in an attempt to seek promotion from the 4th Division. I was then a teenager and saw Phil play many times at Roots Hall and beyond in the late 1960s. His experience and class shone on a 4th Division pitch and he quickly became one of my local football heroes.

Of course, by the 1970s being a little older and no longer bound to my hometown team, I became a Liverpool supporter in time to see Shankly’s great team of the 1970s.

I have happy memories of watching Phil play even if it was in a blue shirt.

R.I.P. YNWA

Stephen Dyer

Can’t believe it.another sad death from Liverpool’s past.only the other day we lost Ian at john.y.n.w.a.

