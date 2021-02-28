Phil Kelly Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Phil Kelly has Died .

It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of our former colleague Mrs Phil Kelly (RIP).

Mrs Kelly was Head of PE, a popular & inspirational teacher to the pupils in her care. A highly respected colleague & friend to many over the years.

