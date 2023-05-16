Phil Knight net worth.: Is Nike still owned by Phil Knight and what is his current net worth?

Nike: The Story of Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman

Nike, the global leader in athletic shoes and apparel, was co-founded by Phil Knight and his former college track coach Bill Bowerman. The company began as a small business venture selling sports shoes from the trunk of Knight’s car at various track meets. However, by 2023, Nike had become a billion-dollar company and the world’s largest supplier of athletic shoes and apparel. In this article, we explore the story of Nike’s founding and its journey to becoming a global success.

Early Years

Phil Knight attended the University of Oregon and after graduation, he served in the Army and Army Reserve. Later, he attended the Stanford Graduate School of Business. It was during his time at Stanford that he began to think about Nike’s beginnings.

After finishing his studies at Stanford, Knight traveled to Japan. During his trip, he visited the Onitsuka Co. shoe factory, which produced running shoes under the Tiger brand. He negotiated an agreement with the company to handle the distribution of the shoes within the United States.

Co-Founding Nike

Bill Bowerman, who used to be Knight’s track coach, was one of his first customers. However, Bowerman didn’t just want shoes. He also wanted a share in the profits or benefits. On January 25, 1964, they created a company called Blue Ribbon Sports, which later became Nike.

The name Nike was inspired by the Greek goddess of victory. It was chosen to reflect the company’s mission to help athletes achieve their goals and reach their full potential.

Nike’s Early Success

In its early days, Nike faced tough competition from established brands like Adidas and Puma. However, the company’s innovative marketing strategies and commitment to product quality helped it gain a foothold in the market.

One of Nike’s most successful marketing campaigns was the “Just Do It” campaign, which was launched in 1988. The campaign featured a series of ads that encouraged athletes to push themselves to their limits. It quickly became one of the most iconic advertising campaigns in history and helped establish Nike as a global brand.

Phil Knight’s Net Worth

Forbes has ranked Phil Knight as the 25th richest individual globally. As of May 12, 2023, he had a net worth of $46.6 billion. However, Knight retired from his position at Nike in 2016, but he still owns most of the company. He has established a limited liability company called Swoosh to hold his Nike shares and $13.9 billion worth of Nike stock.

Conclusion

Nike’s success is a testament to the vision and hard work of its co-founders, Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman. The company’s commitment to product quality, innovation, and marketing has helped it become a global leader in athletic shoes and apparel. Today, Nike continues to inspire and empower athletes around the world to reach their full potential.

