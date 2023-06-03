“Phil Mickelson net worth”: Phil Mickelson Responds to Gambling Jab with Bold Statement About Net Worth: “I Appreciate the Inquiry”

Phil Mickelson: The High-Roller Gambler

Phil Mickelson is one of the most successful golfers of all time, with five major championships and over 40 PGA Tour victories to his name. However, his reputation as a high-roller gambler precedes him, and the extent of his wagering and his losses is not public knowledge. What we do know is that it got to the point where it was “reckless,” as Mickelson himself has admitted.

In 2019, Mickelson returned to public life following his self-imposed exile from the game after his controversial comments about his dealings with the Saudis. He spoke candidly about his gambling addiction, which he described as “embarrassing.” “I had to address it,” he said. “And I’ve been addressing it for a number of years, and for hundreds of hours of therapy.”

Mickelson claims that he hasn’t gambled in years and that he and his family are financially secure. However, the stories that have emerged about his gambling over the years are legendary. One of the best came the first time he and Tiger Woods squared off for money in 1998. Mickelson won the match, and apparently, after beating Woods, he left photocopies of the big cat’s $100 bills in his locker along with a note: “Just wanted to you to know Benji and his friends are very happy in their new home.”

Mickelson’s net worth is not public knowledge, but he all-but confirmed his multi-year LIV Golf contract was worth $200m last June. Forbes estimated that Tiger Woods reached billionaire status in 2022. While Mickelson may not be a billionaire, he is undoubtedly one of the wealthiest golfers of all time.

Despite his success on the course, Mickelson’s reputation as a high-roller gambler has sometimes overshadowed his achievements. Some have questioned whether his gambling habits have affected his performance or his focus on the game. Mickelson has always maintained that his gambling is a harmless hobby that he enjoys with friends.

In recent years, Mickelson has become more outspoken about the issues he sees in the golf world. In response to a Twitter user who called him a “miserable angry old man,” Mickelson wrote, “Trying to find the best and most effective ways to give it to those most in need. I can be grateful for all I have and still not be ok with all the monopolistic stuff that I know goes on within the golf world.”

Mickelson’s gambling addiction may have been embarrassing, but his honesty about it is admirable. He has sought help and has been true to his word about not gambling in recent years. While his reputation as a high-roller gambler may never entirely go away, it should not overshadow his remarkable accomplishments as a golfer. Mickelson is one of the greatest players in the history of the game, and his legacy should be judged on his performance on the course, not on his gambling habits off it.

News Source : Ben Smith

Source Link :Phil Mickelson reacts to gambling dig with audacious net worth claim: “Thanks for asking”/