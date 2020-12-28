Phil Niekro Death -Obituary – Dead : Legendary knuckleball pitcher Phil Niekro died Sunday has Died .

Phil Niekro has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 27. 2020.

Fox News  6 hrs  · BREAKING NEWS: Legendary knuckleball pitcher Phil Niekro died Sunday, the Baseball Hall of Fame announced. He was 81.

