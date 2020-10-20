Phil Sanders Death – Dead : Phil Sanders Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Phil Sanders has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 20, 2020.

“Cowboy Chicken on Twitter: “Last month we were saddened by the passing of our founder, Phil Sanders. To honor his memory and pay tribute, we will be matching donations made to the Michael J Fox Foundation. Please consider donating to this wonderful cause. Thank you for the support! ”

Last month we were saddened by the passing of our founder, Phil Sanders. To honor his memory and pay tribute, we will be matching donations made to the Michael J Fox Foundation. Please consider donating to this wonderful cause. Thank you for the support!https://t.co/gUHioAkmhA pic.twitter.com/GGC2BaqRS8 — Cowboy Chicken (@cowboychicken) October 20, 2020

