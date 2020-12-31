Phil Smythe Death -Dead – Obituary : Phil Smythe, owner of Ivory Trail Safaris has Died .

By | December 31, 2020
0 Comment

Phil Smythe Death -Dead – Obituary : Phil Smythe, owner of Ivory Trail Safaris has Died .

Phil Smythe, owner of Ivory Trail Safaris has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 30. 2020.

Xpose Trophy Hunting @XposeTrophyHunt Phil Smythe, owner of Ivory Trail Safaris has passed away, after being trampled by an elephant, while guiding clients on a trophy hunt. I’m so sorry he chose to risk his life, in a stupid profession. He leaves behind a pregnant wife & 2 young daughters to pick up the pieces.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.