Phil Smythe Death -Dead – Obituary : Phil Smythe, owner of Ivory Trail Safaris has Died .
Phil Smythe, owner of Ivory Trail Safaris has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 30. 2020.
Phil Smythe, owner of Ivory Trail Safaris has passed away, after being trampled by an elephant, while guiding clients on a trophy hunt. I’m so sorry he chose to risk his life, in a stupid profession. He leaves behind a pregnant wife & 2 young daughters to pick up the pieces. 😔 pic.twitter.com/oUpYhGisFL
— Xpose Trophy Hunting (@XposeTrophyHunt) December 31, 2020
Xpose Trophy Hunting @XposeTrophyHunt Phil Smythe, owner of Ivory Trail Safaris has passed away, after being trampled by an elephant, while guiding clients on a trophy hunt. I’m so sorry he chose to risk his life, in a stupid profession. He leaves behind a pregnant wife & 2 young daughters to pick up the pieces.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.