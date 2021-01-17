Phil Spector Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Disgraced former music producer Phil Spector has Died .

Disgraced former music producer Phil Spector has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 17. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Disgraced former music producer Phil Spector has died aged 81 https://t.co/nYJS1OWWU0 — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 17, 2021

Sky News @SkyNews Disgraced former music producer Phil Spector has died aged 81