Five Dead After Violent String of Shootings and Axe Attack in Philadelphia

Thomas Dooner has launched a GoFundMe campaign to support the families affected by the recent violent attacks in Philadelphia. The attacks left five people dead and several others injured.

According to reports, the attacks started with a shooting at a house party, which then led to a car chase and more shootings. The violence culminated in an axe attack at a nearby apartment complex.

The victims of the attacks have been identified as young adults, and their families are now left to cope with the devastating loss. Thomas Dooner hopes to raise enough funds to help these families with funeral expenses and other costs associated with the tragedy.

Please consider donating to this GoFundMe campaign to show your support for the victims and their families during this difficult time.

