“Philadelphia gun violence” today : Philadelphia’s Violent Weekend: 4 Dead, 18 Injured in 6 Shootings

Posted on May 22, 2023

Philadelphia witnesses violent weekend with 4 fatalities and 18 wounded in 6 separate shootings today 2023.
Four people have died and at least 18 have been wounded in shootings across Philadelphia over the weekend. The city’s most recent homicide began as a double shooting and ended in a barricade situation with a possible suspect surrendering in the Kensington neighbourhood of the city. Six shootings took place since Saturday night, according to police.

News Source : 6abc Philadelphia

