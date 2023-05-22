“Philadelphia gun violence” today : Philadelphia’s Violent Weekend: 4 Dead, 18 Injured in 6 Shootings

Philadelphia witnesses violent weekend with 4 fatalities and 18 wounded in 6 separate shootings today 2023.
Four people have died and at least 18 have been wounded in shootings across Philadelphia over the weekend. The city’s most recent homicide began as a double shooting and ended in a barricade situation with a possible suspect surrendering in the Kensington neighbourhood of the city. Six shootings took place since Saturday night, according to police.
News Source : 6abc Philadelphia
