Philadelphia Highway Overpass Collapse Victim Identified as Truck Driver Nathan Moody

The driver of a tanker truck that caused a portion of I-95 to collapse in Philadelphia was found dead in the rubble. Nathan Moody, a US Army veteran and father of three, was delivering 8,500 gallons of gasoline when the truck caught fire and exploded. Although no drivers on I-95 were hurt in the collapse, the accident shut down the highway in both directions, causing a major disruption to the entire northeast. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro issued a disaster declaration, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg toured the collapse site, noting the impact on supply chains. Moody’s cause of death was ruled an accident caused by blunt trauma to the head, smoke inhalation, and thermal injuries. Security camera footage obtained by NBC Philadelphia appears to show the moment the explosion occurred, only seconds after the truck left the exit ramp.

