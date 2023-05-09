Philadelphia jail breach suspect : Philadelphia jail breach leads to search for man accused of multiple murders

Suspect in several homicides sought after escape from Philadelphia prison

Authorities are on the lookout for two inmates who escaped from a Philadelphia detention center on Sunday night. Ameen Hurst, 18, and Nasir Grant, 28, were discovered missing during a headcount on Monday afternoon. Hurst, who is considered very dangerous, is facing multiple murder charges and has been accused of killing three people. Philadelphia Prisons Commissioner Blanche Carney said protocols were not followed and that an investigation will be conducted. The Philadelphia Police Department and U.S. Marshal’s Office are involved in the search for the two men. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to their arrest.

News Source : Meredith Deliso

Source Link :Man accused of multiple murders sought in Philadelphia jail breach/