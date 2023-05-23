“Philadelphia North Ruby Street shooting” today : Two Men Killed in Shooting on North Ruby Street in Philadelphia

Two Men Killed in Shooting Incident on North Ruby Street in Philadelphia today 2023.

Two men have been found shot dead in Philadelphia’s Wynnefield neighborhood. The shooting took place after 3am on Monday on North Ruby Street. One man died at the scene, while the other died later in hospital. Police found a stolen 9mm gun, welder’s gloves and a spark plug, items potentially used to break into cars.

Philadelphia shooting on North Ruby Street. leaves 2 men dead

News Source : 6abc Philadelphia

