Philadelphia Zoo : Discovering the Wonders of Philadelphia Zoo

Discover the Hidden Gem of Philadelphia: The Philadelphia Zoo

Philadelphia is a city that is known for its rich history, culture, and art. However, there is one place that often gets overlooked, and that is the Philadelphia Zoo. The Philadelphia Zoo is one of the oldest and best zoos in the United States, and it is home to thousands of animals from all over the world. It is a great place to learn about animals and their habitats, and it is a fun place to spend a day with family and friends.

Established in 1859, the Philadelphia Zoo is the oldest zoo in the United States and covers 42 acres of land. It is home to over 1,300 animals from 42 different species. The zoo is divided into different zones, each representing a different habitat and the animals that live there. These zones include African Plains, Carnivore Kingdom, Primate Reserve, Reptile and Amphibian House, and many more.

One of the most popular exhibits at the zoo is the Big Cat Falls. It is home to lions, tigers, jaguars, and other big cats. Visitors can watch the animals play and interact with each other in a naturalistic environment. The zoo also has a Children’s Zoo, where kids can pet and feed animals like goats, sheep, and cows.

Another must-see exhibit is the McNeil Avian Center, which is home to over 100 species of birds from all over the world. The center is a huge walk-through aviary where visitors can see birds like flamingos, toucans, and hornbills up close. The center also has interactive exhibits where visitors can learn about bird behavior, nesting habits, and migration patterns.

The Philadelphia Zoo is also home to a number of endangered species, including the Amur leopard, the western lowland gorilla, and the red panda. The zoo is actively involved in conservation efforts to help protect these animals and their habitats. Visitors can learn about these efforts and how they can help by visiting the zoo’s Conservation Station.

In addition to the exhibits, the Philadelphia Zoo also offers a number of activities and events throughout the year. During the summer months, the zoo hosts a concert series called “Summer Ale Festival” where visitors can enjoy live music, food, and drinks while exploring the zoo. The zoo also hosts “Boo at the Zoo” during Halloween season, where visitors can enjoy trick-or-treating, hayrides, and haunted attractions.

Overall, the Philadelphia Zoo is a wonderful place to explore and learn about animals from all over the world. It is a great place to spend a day with family and friends, and there is something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you are interested in big cats, birds, or endangered species, the Philadelphia Zoo has it all. So next time you are in Philadelphia, be sure to add the zoo to your itinerary – you won’t be disappointed!

