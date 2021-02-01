Philip Favel Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Justin Trudeau Mourn Philip Favel.

Philip Favel has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 31. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Philip Favel served our country with honour and courage, and he helped build a better world for all of us – both on the front lines and back here at home. Sophie and I are sending our deepest condolences to Mr. Favel's family, friends, and all who were inspired by his service. https://t.co/rByQbgLTBx — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 31, 2021

