Philip Mudhe Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Chief Marozva of Bikita born Philip Mudhe has Died .
Chief Marozva of Bikita born Philip Mudhe has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Chief Marozva of Bikita born Philip Mudhe has died. A family member confirmed his death but could not give details on the circumstances surrounding his death.
"We haven't done a number of things that should be done when a chief dies yet," said the family member. @ZimMediaReview pic.twitter.com/NIYUUddZ4I
— TellZim News (@TellZimbabwe) January 24, 2021
