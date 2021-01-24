Philip Mudhe Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Chief Marozva of Bikita born Philip Mudhe has Died .

By | January 24, 2021
0 Comment

Philip Mudhe Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Chief Marozva of Bikita born Philip Mudhe has Died .

Chief Marozva of Bikita born Philip Mudhe has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

TellZim News @TellZimbabwe Chief Marozva of Bikita born Philip Mudhe has died. A family member confirmed his death but could not give details on the circumstances surrounding his death. “We haven’t done a number of things that should be done when a chief dies yet,” said the family member. @ZimMediaReview

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.