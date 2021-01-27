Philip Sudario Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Officer Philip Sudario has Died .

Philip Sudario Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Officer Philip Sudario has Died .

Officer Philip Sudario has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

ATF Los Angeles @LosAngelesATF Our condolences are w/ @LAPDHQ & the family & friends of Officer Philip Sudario, who passed away Monday of COVID-19 complications. Officer Sudario was a 25-yr veteran assigned to the Southeast Community Police Station in South LA. Thank you for your selfless service. #EOW #LODD

