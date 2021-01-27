Philip Sudario Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Officer Philip Sudario has Died .

Our condolences are w/ @LAPDHQ & the family & friends of Officer Philip Sudario, who passed away Monday of COVID-19 complications. Officer Sudario was a 25-yr veteran assigned to the Southeast Community Police Station in South LA. Thank you for your selfless service. #EOW #LODD pic.twitter.com/FSBDiIrbdw — ATF Los Angeles (@LosAngelesATF) January 27, 2021

