Philippe Cassegrain Death -Dead – Obituary :Philippe Cassegrain, President of Longchamp and Designer of the Le Pliage® Bag has Died .
Philippe Cassegrain, President of Longchamp and Designer of the Le Pliage® Bag, has Died at Age 83 of COVID-19 Related Complications https://t.co/U1T8W8CHw0
