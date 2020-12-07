Philippe Cassegrain Death -Dead – Obituary :Philippe Cassegrain, President of Longchamp and Designer of the Le Pliage® Bag has Died .

December 7, 2020
0 Comment

Philippe Cassegrain, President of Longchamp and Designer of the Le Pliage® Bag has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.

Trend Hotspot @trendhotspot Philippe Cassegrain, President of Longchamp and Designer of the Le Pliage® Bag, has Died at Age 83 of COVID-19 Related Complications

