Philippe Jeanty Death -Dead – Obituaries: A legend of ultrasound, inspirational teacher has Died .

By | November 26, 2020
Philippe Jeanty has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 26, 2020.

” Aris Papageorghiou on Twitter: “I got the saddest news this morning, that Philippe Jeanty has passed away. A legend of ultrasound, inspirational teacher and nicest person you could ever meet… a loss for all of us in the field. ”

