Philippe Jeanty Death -Dead – Obituaries: A legend of ultrasound, inspirational teacher has Died .
Philippe Jeanty has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 26, 2020.
” Aris Papageorghiou on Twitter: “I got the saddest news this morning, that Philippe Jeanty has passed away. A legend of ultrasound, inspirational teacher and nicest person you could ever meet… a loss for all of us in the field. ”
I got the saddest news this morning, that Philippe Jeanty has passed away. A legend of ultrasound, inspirational teacher and nicest person you could ever meet… a loss for all of us in the field. @ISUOG pic.twitter.com/GhYpQG1waN
— Aris Papageorghiou (@FetalUltrasound) November 26, 2020
Tributes
