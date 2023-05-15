“Phillies-Giants”: How to Watch Phillies vs Giants Game and Prediction

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants: MLB Odds, Prediction, Pick, and How to Watch

The Philadelphia Phillies (20-20) will visit the San Francisco Giants (17-23) for the first of a three-game series on Monday at 9:45 p.m. ET. In this article, we will provide a Phillies-Giants prediction, pick, and how to watch. Here are the Phillies-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

MLB Odds: Phillies-Giants Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+155)

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-192)

Over: 9 (-104)

Under: 9 (-118)

How To Watch Phillies vs. Giants:

TV: NBCS-Bay Area, NBCS-Philadelphia

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET/ 6:45 p.m. PT

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

Philadelphia has been inconsistent this season, with their record only surpassing .500 for a single day. However, they have won five straight games, including two against the Blue Jays. With the Braves sitting atop the NL East, the Phillies need to win this series to remain within striking distance.

The Phillies will start southpaw Bailey Falter (0-6), who is still looking for his first win of the season. While he started off strong, his last five outings have been disappointing with a 7.01 ERA and 1.52 WHIP. However, Falter had a solid season last year with a 6-4 record in 16 starts and could bounce back.

To cover the spread, the Phillies will need their offense to show up. Bryce Harper, who returned from off-season surgery, has been red-hot with 11 total bases and a .300 average power in their last five games.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants won four straight games at the beginning of May but have since lost six of their last eight games. Despite their struggles, their offense is solid, ranking 16th in runs and 11th in total bases.

San Francisco will start southpaw Alex Wood (0-0), who has yet to complete a fifth inning this season but has only allowed three runs in his 11 innings of work. However, there is concern that he may only pitch a few innings before the Giants pull the plug on him, which could prove disastrous given their bullpen’s third-worst ERA in the league.

The Giants will need their offense to carry the load, with rookie Casey Schmitt being a popular name of late. The 24-year-old infielder has batted 11/24 since being called up, collecting two homers and four RBI in the process.

Final Phillies-Giants Prediction & Pick

Despite their inconsistencies, the Phillies should bounce back tonight against a struggling Giants team. Look for them to cover the spread and win the game.

Final Phillies-Giants Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Phillies -1.5 (+155)

