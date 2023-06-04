Philly cheesesteak recipe by Ed Sheeran: Ed Sheeran Masters the Art of Making Philly Cheesesteak and Treats Fans to the Delightful Dish – WFTV

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is known for his incredible music, but lately, he’s been showing off another talent: making a killer Philly cheesesteak. Sheeran surprised fans by learning how to make the famous sandwich at Philips Steaks in South Philadelphia on Saturday, and even gave out free cheesesteaks to a lucky crowd.

Sheeran was in Philadelphia for two nights, performing at the Metropolitan Opera House on Friday and Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday. While waiting for his next show, he decided to learn how to make a Philly cheesesteak at Philips Steaks, a local institution known for its delicious sandwiches.

The singer posted to his Instagram story on Saturday afternoon, inviting fans to join him at Philip’s Steaks for free cheesesteaks. A video on his Instagram account showed Sheeran behind the counter, learning how to make the sandwich from brothers Joseph and Philip Baldino, the owners of Philips Steaks.

“In Philly, it’s slabs, slabs of ribeye,” Joe Baldino told Sheeran, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. “(And) this is Whiz cheese.”

Sheeran was a quick learner, cradling a roll in one hand, giving it a swipe of Whiz, using a spatula to stuff it with steak, wrapping it in paper, and handing it out of the service window to a delighted woman. She gave him a thumbs up, declaring the sandwich “perfect.”

Later that night, Sheeran brought down the house at his Lincoln Financial Field show and announced that the cheesesteaks were on the house, courtesy of the Grammy Award-winning singer. Fans were thrilled, and Joseph Baldino joked that Sheeran might have done a better job making cheesesteaks than his own brother.

Sheeran is no stranger to making unexpected appearances while touring. In the past, he’s dropped into small venues and played surprise shows for fans. But this time, he surprised fans in a different way, by showing off his sandwich-making skills and spreading some Philly cheesesteak love.

Overall, it was a fun and unexpected moment for fans in Philadelphia, who got to see a different side of the talented singer-songwriter. Who knows what other talents Sheeran has up his sleeve? Regardless, he’s sure to keep fans entertained and surprised for years to come.

News Source : Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Source Link :Ed Sheeran learns how to make Philly cheesesteak, then serves them to fans – WFTV/