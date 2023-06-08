Philo High School Alumna, Natalie Martin, Passes Away Following Myrtle Beach Shooting

Natalie Martin Dies After Myrtle Beach Shooting

Natalie Martin, an alumna of Philo High School, tragically passed away following a shooting incident in Myrtle Beach. The shooting occurred on a busy street in the early hours of the morning, leaving several people injured and Natalie fatally wounded.

Natalie was a beloved member of the Philo High School community and had a bright future ahead of her. Her untimely death has left her family, friends, and community in shock and mourning.

The incident is still under investigation, and the authorities are working to bring those responsible to justice. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Natalie’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

