Philp Preston Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Philp Preston, co-author with @AndrewAyton of The Battle of Crécy, 1346 has Died .

By | January 19, 2021
Philp Preston, co-author with @AndrewAyton of The Battle of Crécy, 1346 has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 19. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Boydell & Brewer @boydellbrewer We are desperately sad to learn of the death of Sir Philp Preston, co-author with @AndrewAyton of The Battle of Crécy, 1346. Sir Philip was a great pleasure to work with. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues & friends. https://boybrew.co/35T7TzX

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

