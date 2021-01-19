Philp Preston Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Philp Preston, co-author with @AndrewAyton of The Battle of Crécy, 1346 has Died .
Philp Preston, co-author with @AndrewAyton of The Battle of Crécy, 1346 has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 19. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
We are desperately sad to learn of the death of Sir Philp Preston, co-author with @AndrewAyton of The Battle of Crécy, 1346. Sir Philip was a great pleasure to work with. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues & friends. https://t.co/kx0vOKhs1O pic.twitter.com/yEof1KfuXE
— Boydell & Brewer (@boydellbrewer) January 19, 2021
Boydell & Brewer @boydellbrewer We are desperately sad to learn of the death of Sir Philp Preston, co-author with @AndrewAyton of The Battle of Crécy, 1346. Sir Philip was a great pleasure to work with. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues & friends. https://boybrew.co/35T7TzX
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.