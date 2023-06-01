Phineas Banning Senior High School shooting: The Ban on Shooting

Introduction:

On November 14, 2019, Phineas Banning Senior High School in Wilmington, California experienced a shocking incident – a shooting. The school was put on lockdown as police officers searched for the shooter. Fortunately, no one was injured, but the event left students, staff, and parents traumatized. This incident has reignited the debate on gun control and whether or not guns should be banned.

Reasons for banning shooting:

There are several reasons why shooting should be banned. Firstly, it is a matter of public safety. Shootings can happen anywhere, at any time, and can cause irreparable damage. It is not only schools that are at risk, but also other public places such as shopping malls, movie theaters, and places of worship. Banning shooting would make these places safer for everyone.

Secondly, shooting can cause long-term psychological damage. Even if no one is physically hurt, the trauma of a shooting can leave lasting scars. Survivors may experience anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Banning shooting could help prevent these psychological problems from occurring.

Thirdly, shooting is a preventable problem. Many shootings are carried out by individuals who have obtained guns legally. By banning shooting, it would be much harder for individuals to obtain guns and would reduce the number of shootings that occur.

Opposing arguments:

While banning shooting may seem like a logical solution, there are those who disagree. Some argue that it is a violation of their Second Amendment rights to bear arms. However, the Second Amendment was written in a time when guns were much less sophisticated and the country was in a state of war. Today, there is simply no need for individuals to own guns for self-defense.

Others argue that banning shooting would not solve the problem, as individuals could still obtain guns illegally. However, by making it harder for individuals to obtain guns legally, it would also make it harder for them to obtain guns illegally. Additionally, other countries with stricter gun laws have much lower rates of gun violence.

Conclusion:

The shooting at Phineas Banning Senior High School is a stark reminder of the dangers of gun violence. While banning shooting may not be a perfect solution, it is one that should be seriously considered. By reducing the number of guns in circulation, we can make our communities safer and prevent unnecessary tragedies from occurring. It is time for lawmakers to take action and put an end to gun violence once and for all.

