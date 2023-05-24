Phishing attacks in GCash today : NPC attributes security breach in GCash to phishing attacks

NPC attributes security breach in GCash to phishing attacks today 2023.

The recent security breach in GCash, which resulted in unauthorized transactions, was a result of sophisticated phishing attacks, according to the National Privacy Commission (NPC). The investigation revealed that vulnerable GCash users were targeted and manipulated through a meticulous phishing scheme, where their personal information was compromised. GXI, the operator of GCash, has been directed to enhance its education and awareness campaign to prevent similar occurrences in the future. The NPC is determined to penalize those responsible for violating data privacy regulations.

