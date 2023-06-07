“Phnom Penh fried chicken recipe”: Insanely Crispy Fried Chicken Recipe from Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Phnom Penh Cambodian Fried Chicken – Insane Crispy Fried Chicken Recipe

Introduction

If you’re a fan of crispy fried chicken, then you have to try out the Phnom Penh Cambodian Fried Chicken recipe. This recipe is not only insanely delicious, but it’s also easy to make. You’ll be able to make restaurant-quality fried chicken from the comfort of your own home.

Ingredients

To make Phnom Penh Cambodian Fried Chicken, you’ll need the following ingredients:

2 lbs chicken wings or drumettes

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup cornstarch

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

1 cup water

1 egg

Oil for frying

Instructions

In a large bowl, mix together the flour, cornstarch, baking powder, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, salt, and black pepper. In another bowl, whisk together the water and egg. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix until a thick batter forms. Heat up about 2 inches of oil in a large pot or deep fryer to 350°F. Dip the chicken wings or drumettes in the batter, making sure they are fully coated. Carefully drop the chicken into the hot oil and fry for about 10-12 minutes or until golden brown and crispy. Remove the chicken from the oil and let it drain on a paper towel-lined plate. Serve the chicken hot with your favorite dipping sauce.

Tips

Here are some tips to make the best Phnom Penh Cambodian Fried Chicken:

Make sure the oil is hot enough before frying the chicken. Use a thermometer to check the temperature.

Don’t overcrowd the pot or deep fryer. Fry the chicken in small batches for the best results.

For extra crispiness, double fry the chicken. Fry it once for about 5-6 minutes, remove it from the oil and let it cool, then fry it again for another 5-6 minutes.

Use a wire rack to cool the chicken instead of a plate. This will prevent the chicken from getting soggy.

Experiment with different spices and herbs to create your own unique flavor profile.

Conclusion

Phnom Penh Cambodian Fried Chicken is a must-try recipe for anyone who loves crispy fried chicken. It’s easy to make and packed with flavor. Whether you’re hosting a party or just want to enjoy some delicious fried chicken at home, this recipe is sure to impress. So go ahead and give it a try – you won’t be disappointed!

