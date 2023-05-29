“Phoenix Suns forward Golden State Warriors trade target” today : Phoenix Suns’ Forward Identified as Ambitious Golden State Warriors Player

Golden State Warriors Target Phoenix Suns’ Forward as an Ambitious Acquisition today 2023.

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly eyeing Phoenix Suns’ forward Torrey Craig as a potential free agency target. The 30-year-old is considered a viable option for the Warriors, who are looking to add depth to their roster this summer. Craig has played in the NBA for four seasons, including stints with the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks.

Read Full story : Phoenix Suns' forward identified as Golden State Warriors' ambitious f /

News Source : www.basketball-addict.com

Phoenix Suns forward Golden State Warriors acquisition NBA trade news Forward position in basketball NBA player performance analysis