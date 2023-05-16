Phoenix Wrong Way Driver Crash Claims the Life of Middle School Boy, Josiah Boteilho: Police Release Obituary

Police Identify Middle School Boy Who Died in Wrong Way Driver Crash in Phoenix

Introduction

The Phoenix Police Department has identified the middle school boy who died in a wrong-way driver crash as 12-year-old Josiah Boteilho. The tragic accident occurred on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, on the I-17 freeway near Northern Avenue.

The Accident

According to the police, the accident happened when a driver entered the I-17 freeway going the wrong direction. The driver, who remains unidentified, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of the freeway. The wrong-way driver hit two vehicles, including the one carrying Josiah Boteilho. The impact of the collision caused the vehicle carrying the 12-year-old to catch fire.

Josiah was a passenger in the car driven by his mother, who survived the accident with critical injuries. Josiah was taken to a nearby hospital with severe injuries, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The Aftermath

Josiah’s death has left his family and friends devastated. The Boteilho family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with the funeral expenses and medical bills for Josiah’s mother, who is still recovering from the accident.

The community has also come together to mourn the loss of Josiah. His friends and classmates at St. Jerome Catholic School, where Josiah was a student, held a prayer service in his memory. The school has also set up a memorial in honor of Josiah and is offering counseling services to students and staff.

The Investigation

The Phoenix Police Department is still investigating the accident and has not released any information about the driver who caused the crash. The police are asking anyone with information about the accident to come forward.

The incident has once again highlighted the dangers of wrong-way driving. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, wrong-way driving accidents are 27 times more likely to result in fatalities than other types of accidents.

The Importance of Safe Driving

Josiah’s death is a tragic reminder of the importance of safe driving. Wrong-way driving accidents are entirely preventable if drivers follow the rules of the road and pay attention to their surroundings.

Every driver has a responsibility to ensure the safety of themselves and others on the road. This responsibility includes following traffic rules, driving defensively, and being aware of potential hazards on the road.

The Legacy of Josiah Boteilho

Josiah’s death has left a lasting impact on the community. His family and friends remember him as a kind, loving, and intelligent young man who had a bright future ahead of him.

Josiah’s legacy will live on through the memories of those who knew him and the positive impact he had on his community. The Boteilho family hopes that Josiah’s death will serve as a reminder to others of the importance of safe driving and the devastating consequences that can result from reckless behavior on the road.

Conclusion

The tragic death of Josiah Boteilho has left a community in mourning. The Phoenix Police Department is still investigating the accident, and the driver who caused the crash has yet to be identified.

Josiah’s death is a reminder of the importance of safe driving and the devastating consequences that can result from reckless behavior on the road. His family and friends will continue to honor his memory and ensure that his legacy lives on through positive actions in the community.

