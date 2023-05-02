phone footage : Gloucester brawl prompts public appeal for phone footage

Police investigate street fight that left several people injured

Police are investigating a street fight that broke out in the early hours of Sunday morning in the city centre. The altercation involved a large group of people and left several individuals injured.

Multiple videos captured the incident

Police say they are aware that many people filmed the fight on their mobile phones. Multiple videos of the incident have since been shared on social media and are being used by investigators in their efforts to identify those involved.

Eye witness accounts

Eye witness accounts suggest that the fight started outside a popular night club and quickly escalated. One witness reported seeing a group of men arguing before punches were thrown. Others described seeing chairs and bottles being used as weapons.

Police appeal for information

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information about those involved to come forward. Detective Inspector James Smith said: “This was a violent and completely unacceptable incident which left several people injured. We are determined to bring those responsible to justice and are urging anyone with information to contact us.”

Investigation ongoing

The investigation into the street fight is ongoing and police are following a number of leads. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police on the non-emergency number or to call Crimestoppers anonymously.

Community response

The incident has sparked concern among local residents who are calling for greater police presence in the area. A spokesperson for the local community group said: “This kind of violent behaviour is not acceptable in our neighbourhood. We urge the police to take action to ensure that people feel safe when they are out and about in the city centre.”

Conclusion

The street fight that took place in the early hours of Sunday morning has left several people injured. Police are investigating the incident and appealing for anyone with information to come forward. The incident has sparked concern among local residents who are calling for greater police presence in the area.

News Source : BBC News

Source Link :Public urged to hand over phone footage of Gloucester brawl/