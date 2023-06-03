“phone tapping detection”: How to Determine If Your Phone is Being Tapped: 5 Simple Ways

Is Your Phone Being Tapped? Here’s How to Find Out

For better or worse, our smartphones are always with us, so if someone taps into the camera or mic, it’s a serious problem. But how can you tell if your phone is being tapped, and how do you protect yourself?

How to Tell If Your Phone Is Being Tapped

If someone gains access to your phone they can potentially send fake emails, read your personal messages, record your calls, and all sorts of other nefarious behavior. But can you even tell if someone’s hacked your phone? Here are a few things to look out for.

1. Bad Battery Life

If your phone constantly overheats seemingly for no reason and the battery drains quickly without any apparent cause, your phone might be hacked. Malicious software running in the background can drain your battery without any apps running and can be anything from malware that’s reading your email to call-recording spyware.

2. Weird Noises

A high-pitched hum or strange, pulsating static on the line could be a sign your calls are being recorded. If you hear static or other strange sounds like clicking or beeping even when you aren’t calling someone, that’s another sign, especially when your phone’s been tapped by police.

3. Abnormally High Data Use

Spyware and malware will routinely use a lot of data since they’re constantly sending information back to whoever hacked your device. If your location or data icons at the top of your screen regularly move or light up, that could be a sign someone is sending data from your phone or controlling it remotely.

4. Unusual Activity

If your phone has trouble shutting down, that could be a sign it’s being tapped. Other strange behaviors your phone could exhibit if it’s been compromised include popup ads, the screen lighting up at random, and messages you don’t recognize that push you to follow unfamiliar links.

5. Websites Look Strange

Some forms of malicious software can infiltrate your browser, showing you a fake web page that looks legitimate, then harvesting your login credentials when you type them in. If you’re browsing on your phone and the web page you’re looking at acts strange or doesn’t look quite like it’s supposed to, close the browser and check your phone for malware by scanning it or taking it to a professional.

How to Protect Your Phone From Being Tapped

If you want to make sure your phone is never compromised, avoid downloading any apps that aren’t from the Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store. Download trusted anti-malware and antivirus apps and use them regularly. Using a VPN to obscure your true IP address can make it harder for someone who’s trying to track you to pin down your location.

Man-Machine Interface (MMI) and USSD Codes

You can also check and see whether your calls and messages are being forwarded to other devices using Man-Machine Interface (MMI) codes (for Android) or USSD codes (for iPhone). They allow you to discover and cut off any unauthorized forwarding.

*#002# — Lists all call and data forwarding settings

##002# — Clears all call and data forwarding settings

*72 — Lists all call and data forwarding settings (for CDMA networks)

*73 — Clears all call and data forwarding settings (for CDMA networks)

*#21# — Checks call forwarding status (for iPhone)

If you’ve done your due diligence but you’re still experiencing these symptoms, take your phone to a professional. Odds are they’ll have the tools to scan more deeply and remove any bad software that could be causing the problem.

