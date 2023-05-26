“Photo background editing”: A Guide to Editing Artwork: Changing Photo Backgrounds in Adobe Photoshop CC

Introduction

Adobe Photoshop is an amazing tool that can help you edit your artwork and change photo backgrounds seamlessly. This tutorial will guide you through the process of editing your artwork and changing photo backgrounds in Adobe Photoshop CC.

Step 1: Open Adobe Photoshop CC

To begin editing your artwork or changing the photo background, you need to open Adobe Photoshop CC on your computer.

Step 2: Open the Image

After opening Adobe Photoshop CC, you need to open the image you want to edit. You can do this by clicking on File > Open and selecting the image you want to edit from your computer.

Step 3: Select the Object

To edit your artwork or change the photo background, you need to select the object you want to edit. You can use the selection tool to select the object, or you can use the quick selection tool to select the object more precisely.

Step 4: Remove the Background

After selecting the object, you need to remove the background. You can do this by using the magic wand tool or the lasso tool. The magic wand tool is used to select a specific color in the background, and the lasso tool is used to select the background manually.

Step 5: Create a New Layer

After removing the background, you need to create a new layer. You can do this by clicking on Layer > New > Layer. This will create a new layer for your object.

Step 6: Add a New Background

After creating a new layer, you need to add a new background. You can do this by selecting the layer with your object and then selecting the layer with the new background. You can then drag and drop the new background layer onto the layer with your object.

Step 7: Adjust the Colors

After adding the new background, you need to adjust the colors of your object to match the new background. You can do this by using the adjustment layers in Adobe Photoshop CC. You can adjust the brightness, contrast, saturation, and hue of your object to match the new background.

Step 8: Save Your Artwork

After editing your artwork and changing the photo background, you need to save your artwork. You can do this by clicking on File > Save As and selecting the file format you want to save your artwork in.

Conclusion

Adobe Photoshop CC is an amazing tool that can help you edit your artwork and change photo backgrounds seamlessly. With this tutorial, you can learn how to edit your artwork and change photo backgrounds in Adobe Photoshop CC. By following these steps, you can create amazing artwork that will stand out from the crowd.

Source Link :Tutorial On How To Edit Artwork Editing Change Photo Background In Adobe Photoshop cc #a380f/

Adobe Photoshop cc tutorials Photo editing techniques Background removal in Photoshop Artwork editing in Photoshop cc Step-by-step photo editing tutorials