“Photo Background Editing”: A Step-by-Step Guide to Changing a Photo Background in Adobe Photoshop CC 2020

Introduction

Adobe Photoshop is a powerful tool for editing artwork and images. One of the key features of Photoshop is the ability to change the background of a photo. This tutorial will guide you through the process of editing artwork and changing photo backgrounds in Adobe Photoshop CC 2020.

Step 1: Open the image in Photoshop

Open the image you want to edit in Photoshop. Click on File > Open and select the image you want to edit.

Step 2: Select the background

Select the object or person you want to keep in the foreground and remove the background. Use the Magic Wand Tool or the Lasso Tool to select the background. You can also use the Quick Selection Tool to select the object or person you want to keep.

Step 3: Remove the background

Once you have selected the background, press the delete key. This will remove the background and leave only the object or person you want to keep.

Step 4: Add a new background

To add a new background, click on File > New and create a new file with the dimensions of your choice. Then, select the Move Tool and drag the object or person from the original image onto the new file.

Step 5: Adjust the new background

Once you have added the new background, you may need to adjust it to fit the image. Use the Transform Tool to resize the background and position it correctly behind the object or person.

Step 6: Refine the edges

To refine the edges of the object or person, use the Refine Edge Tool. This tool allows you to adjust the edge of the object or person to make it look more natural. You can also use the Eraser Tool to erase any unwanted edges.

Step 7: Save your work

Once you have finished editing your artwork and changing the photo background, save your work by clicking on File > Save As. Choose a file format and name for your image and click Save.

Conclusion

Editing artwork and changing photo backgrounds in Adobe Photoshop gives you the ability to create stunning visual effects and enhance your images. With these simple steps, you can easily edit your artwork and change the photo background in Adobe Photoshop CC 2020. Whether you are a professional graphic designer or a novice photographer, these techniques will help you to create stunning images that stand out from the crowd.

Photoshop CC 2020 tutorials Photo editing techniques Background removal in Photoshop Artwork editing tips and tricks Adobe Photoshop tools and functions