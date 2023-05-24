“Photo Background Editing”: A Step-by-Step Guide to Editing Artwork and Changing Photo Backgrounds in Adobe Photoshop CC

Introduction:

Adobe Photoshop CC is one of the most popular and powerful photo editing software in the market. The software is used by photographers, graphic designers, and artists to manipulate and enhance digital images. One of the essential skills for any designer or photographer is to learn how to edit artwork and change photo backgrounds in Adobe Photoshop CC. This tutorial will guide you through the process of editing artwork and changing photo backgrounds in Adobe Photoshop CC.

Step 1: Open Adobe Photoshop CC

To start editing artwork and changing photo backgrounds, you need to open Adobe Photoshop CC on your computer. If you don’t have Adobe Photoshop CC, you can download a free trial version from the Adobe website.

Step 2: Open the Image to Edit

Once you have opened Adobe Photoshop CC, you need to open the image that you want to edit. Go to the File menu and select Open. Choose the image you want to edit and click Open. The image will now open in Adobe Photoshop CC.

Step 3: Select the Background Layer

The first step to editing artwork is to select the background layer. The background layer is the layer that contains the image’s original background. To select the background layer, go to the Layers panel and click on the layer with the name “Background.”

Step 4: Duplicate the Background Layer

The next step is to duplicate the background layer. Duplicating the background layer will create a new layer that you can edit without affecting the original image. To duplicate the background layer, go to the Layer menu and select Duplicate Layer.

Step 5: Create a Layer Mask

A layer mask is a tool that allows you to hide or reveal parts of a layer. It is an essential tool for editing artwork and changing photo backgrounds. To create a layer mask, go to the Layers panel and click on the Add Layer Mask button. The button looks like a rectangle with a circle in the middle.

Step 6: Paint the Layer Mask

After creating the layer mask, you need to paint it to hide or reveal parts of the layer. To paint the layer mask, select the Brush tool from the toolbar. Choose a brush size that is appropriate for the image you are editing. Then, select the layer mask in the Layers panel and start painting.

If you want to reveal parts of the layer, paint with white. If you want to hide parts of the layer, paint with black. You can change the opacity of the brush and the layer mask to create different effects.

Step 7: Select the Eraser Tool

The eraser tool is another essential tool for editing artwork. It allows you to erase parts of the layer and reveal the underlying layer or background. To select the eraser tool, go to the toolbar and click on the Eraser tool.

Step 8: Start Erasing

Once you have selected the eraser tool, you can start erasing parts of the layer. You can adjust the size and opacity of the eraser tool to create different effects. Remember to be careful when erasing parts of the layer. If you make a mistake, you can always use the undo command to go back to the previous step.

Step 9: Save Your Work

After you have finished editing your artwork and changing the photo background, you need to save your work. Go to the File menu and select Save As. Choose a file format that is appropriate for your needs, such as JPEG or PNG. Then, give your file a name and click Save.

Conclusion:

Editing artwork and changing photo backgrounds in Adobe Photoshop CC is an essential skill for any designer or photographer. By following this tutorial, you can learn how to select the background layer, duplicate the layer, create a layer mask, paint the layer mask, select the eraser tool, and save your work. With these skills, you can create stunning digital images that will impress your clients and audience.

