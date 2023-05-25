“Photo Background Editing in Photoshop”: Adobe Photoshop CC Tutorial: How to Edit Artwork and Change Photo Background.

Introduction

Adobe Photoshop CC is one of the most popular image editing software available today. It’s an essential tool for graphic designers, photographers, and digital artists. In this tutorial, we’ll guide you through the process of changing the background of an image in Adobe Photoshop CC.

Step 1: Open the image in Adobe Photoshop CC

First, you need to open the image you want to edit in Adobe Photoshop CC. Go to File > Open and select the image you want to edit. Once the image is open, you can start editing.

Step 2: Select the Background Eraser Tool

To remove the background of the image, we’ll use the Background Eraser Tool. Select the tool from the toolbar on the left-hand side of the screen. If you can’t find the tool, you can right-click on the Eraser Tool and select the Background Eraser Tool from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: Adjust the Tool Settings

Once you’ve selected the Background Eraser Tool, you need to adjust the tool settings. You can find the tool settings at the top of the screen. There are three important settings you need to adjust: Sampling, Limits, and Tolerance.

Sampling: This setting determines how the tool samples colors from the image. You can choose between Continuous, Once, and Background Swatch.

Limits: This setting determines the area of the image that the tool affects. You can choose between Discontiguous, Contiguous, and Find Edges.

Tolerance: This setting determines how much of the background will be erased. You can adjust the tolerance slider to increase or decrease the erasure area.

Step 4: Erase the Background

Once you’ve adjusted the tool settings, you can start erasing the background of the image. Click and drag the Background Eraser Tool over the area you want to erase. You’ll notice that the tool erases the background as you drag it over the image.

Step 5: Clean Up the Edges

After you’ve erased the background, you may notice some rough edges or leftover parts of the background. To clean up the edges, you can use the Eraser Tool or the Brush Tool. Select the tool you want to use and carefully clean up the edges of the image.

Step 6: Add a New Background

Now that you’ve removed the background, you can add a new background to the image. You can either create a new background or choose an existing image to use as the new background.

To create a new background, go to Layer > New Fill Layer > Solid Color. Choose the color you want to use, and a new layer will be created with the selected color.

To use an existing image as the background, go to File > Place Embedded. Select the image you want to use and position it behind the edited image.

Step 7: Save the Image

Once you’ve added the new background, you can save the image. Go to File > Save As and choose the file format you want to save the image in. We recommend using the JPEG format for images that will be used online.

Conclusion

Adobe Photoshop CC is a powerful image editing tool that allows you to edit and manipulate images in a variety of ways. In this tutorial, we’ve shown you how to remove the background of an image and add a new background. With this knowledge, you can create stunning images that are sure to impress.

Source Link :Tutorial On How To Edit Artwork Editing Change Photo Background In Adobe Photoshop cc #a380f/

Photoshop cc tutorial Artwork editing tutorial Change photo background in Photoshop Adobe Photoshop cc techniques Step-by-step guide to editing artwork in Photoshop