“Photo Background Editing Tutorial”: A Step-by-Step Guide to Editing Artwork and Changing Photo Backgrounds in Adobe Photoshop CC

Introduction

Adobe Photoshop is a powerful tool for graphic designers and photographers alike. It provides a wide range of tools and features that can help you achieve the perfect look for your artwork. One of the most common tasks in Photoshop is editing and changing the background of a photo. In this tutorial, we will guide you through the steps of how to edit artwork and change photo background in Adobe Photoshop CC.

Step 1: Open the Image in Photoshop

The first step is to open the image you want to edit in Photoshop. To do this, launch Photoshop and click on the “File” tab in the top left corner of the screen. Select “Open” and browse for the image you want to edit. Once you have selected the image, click on “Open” to load it into Photoshop.

Step 2: Duplicate the Background Layer

The next step is to duplicate the background layer. This is important because it allows you to work on a copy of the original image without altering the original layer. To duplicate the layer, right-click on the background layer in the Layers panel and select “Duplicate Layer.” Alternatively, you can drag the background layer to the “New Layer” icon at the bottom of the Layers panel.

Step 3: Select the Background

Now it’s time to select the background you want to remove. There are several tools you can use for this, but the most common and effective is the Magic Wand tool. To select the Magic Wand tool, click on the “Wand” icon in the toolbar on the left side of the screen. You can also use the keyboard shortcut “W.”

Once you have selected the Magic Wand tool, click on the background you want to remove. The tool will automatically select the area based on the color and brightness of the pixels. You can adjust the tolerance of the Magic Wand tool to include more or fewer pixels in the selection.

Step 4: Refine the Selection

After selecting the background, refine the selection by using the Refine Edge tool. This tool allows you to smooth the edges of the selection and remove any unwanted areas. To access the Refine Edge tool, right-click on the selection and select “Refine Edge.”

In the Refine Edge dialog box, you can adjust various settings such as Smooth, Feather, Contrast, and Shift Edge. These settings will help you refine the selection and make it look more natural. Once you are happy with the selection, click on “OK” to apply the changes.

Step 5: Remove the Background

Now that you have refined the selection, it’s time to remove the background. To do this, simply press the Delete key on your keyboard. This will remove the selected area and reveal the transparent background.

Step 6: Add a New Background

The final step is to add a new background to the image. To do this, create a new layer by clicking on the “New Layer” icon at the bottom of the Layers panel. Then, select the Paint Bucket tool from the toolbar and choose the color you want for the new background. Click on the new layer to fill it with the chosen color.

Alternatively, you can add a new image as the background. To do this, open the image you want to use as the background and drag it onto the Photoshop window. Resize and position the new image as needed and place it below the layer with the edited image.

Conclusion

Editing artwork and changing the photo background in Adobe Photoshop CC is a straightforward process that can help you achieve stunning results. By following these simple steps, you can easily remove unwanted backgrounds and add new ones to your images. With practice and experimentation, you can master the various tools and features of Photoshop and create amazing artwork that will impress your audience.

