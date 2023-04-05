“Photographer Kwame Brathwaite dies, popularized ‘Black is Beautiful'”

Kwame Brathwaite, a photographer who played a major role in making the “Black is Beautiful” movement of the 1960s famous, has passed away. Brathwaite’s photographs, which showcased the beauty and power of Black individuals such as Nelson Mandela, Muhammad Ali, and the Grandassa Models, were widely celebrated.

Kwame Brathwaite was a talented photographer who passed away recently, leaving behind a legacy of capturing the beauty and power of Black people. He played a significant role in popularizing the “Black is Beautiful” movement of the 1960s, which aimed to challenge and subvert the mainstream beauty standards that have historically excluded and marginalized Black people.

Through his work, Brathwaite celebrated Black beauty in all its diversity, capturing the essence of Blackness in his portraits of icons like Nelson Mandela and Muhammad Ali, as well as the everyday Black people he encountered. Brathwaite’s photographs of the Grandassa Models, a group of Black women who challenged the fashion industry’s lack of diversity, are particularly noteworthy. These images showcase the models’ stunning natural hair and African-inspired clothing, which contrasted with the Eurocentric beauty standards of the time.

Brathwaite’s work was a powerful statement of resistance against the systemic racism and discrimination that have long plagued Black communities. By showcasing the beauty and power of Black people, he challenged the dehumanizing stereotypes that have historically been perpetuated by the mainstream media. His photography was a form of activism that aimed to uplift and empower Black people, challenging them to see themselves as beautiful and valuable in a world that has historically denied them this recognition.

Brathwaite’s influence on the world of photography cannot be overstated. He paved the way for future generations of Black photographers, who continue to challenge the status quo in the field. His legacy serves as a reminder of the importance of representation, and the enduring power of art to effect social change. As we continue to navigate a world that is often hostile to Black people, Brathwaite’s photography remains a beacon of hope and inspiration.

Source : @NPR

Photographer Kwame Brathwaite, who helped popularize the “Black is Beautiful” movement of the 1960s, has died. From Nelson Mandela to Muhammad Ali and the so-called Grandassa Models, Brathwaite’s work embraced Black power and beauty.https://t.co/GxIqgbjesX — NPR (@NPR) April 4, 2023

