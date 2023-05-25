Photos of persons of interest released in Selinsky Road shooting, victim Otis Parker Jr.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Investigators released photos on Thursday of two persons of interest wanted in a southeast Houston shooting last week.

Houston police are looking to speak to 21-year-old Quitiana Taylor and a man known as BAM, believed to be 22 to 26 years old.

Last Thursday, May 18, HPD responded to a shooting at 5901 Selinsky Road at about 4:25 a.m. and found a man unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a car.

Officials said he appeared to have been involved in a crash.



The victim, later identified as 35-year-old Otis Parker Jr., was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound.

Police said Taylor and BAM may know something about the deadly shooting. It is believed robbery may have been a motive.

Taylor is about 5 feet 2 inches tall with a brown complexion and red-colored hair.

BAM is about 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall.

If you know anything about these two people, you are urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.