Photos of persons of interest released in Selinsky Road shooting, victim Otis Parker Jr.

Photos of persons of interest released in Selinsky Road shooting, victim Otis Parker Jr.

Posted on May 25, 2023

Otis Parker Jr. : Photos released of persons of interest in Selinsky Road shooting: Quitiana Taylor and BAM




KTRK logo
Thursday, May 25, 2023 8:11PM

ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Investigators released photos on Thursday of two persons of interest wanted in a southeast Houston shooting last week.

The video above is ABC13’s 24/7 live stream channel.

Houston police are looking to speak to 21-year-old Quitiana Taylor and a man known as BAM, believed to be 22 to 26 years old.

Last Thursday, May 18, HPD responded to a shooting at 5901 Selinsky Road at about 4:25 a.m. and found a man unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a car.

Officials said he appeared to have been involved in a crash.


SEE PREVIOUS REPORT: HPD finds man shot to death in vehicle less than 2 weeks after 16-year-old killed on same street

The victim, later identified as 35-year-old Otis Parker Jr., was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound.

Police said Taylor and BAM may know something about the deadly shooting. It is believed robbery may have been a motive.

Taylor is about 5 feet 2 inches tall with a brown complexion and red-colored hair.

BAM is about 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall.



If you know anything about these two people, you are urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright © 2023 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.

News Source : ABC13 Houston

  1. Fatal shooting in southeast Houston
  2. Selinsky Road shooting
  3. HPD investigates shooting
  4. Persons of interest sought in fatal shooting
  5. Man killed in southeast Houston shooting
Post Views: 15

Leave a Reply