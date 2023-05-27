“Photoshop background change”: How to Edit Artwork and Change Photo Background in Adobe Photoshop CC: A Step-by-Step Guide

Introduction

Adobe Photoshop CC is an excellent software for editing artwork and changing photo backgrounds. Whether you want to remove an unwanted object from your image or create a new background for your photo, Photoshop CC has all the tools you need to get the job done. In this tutorial, we will show you how to edit artwork and change photo backgrounds in Adobe Photoshop CC.

Step 1: Open Your Image

First, open your image in Adobe Photoshop CC. You can do this by clicking on “File” and then “Open” or by dragging and dropping your image into the Photoshop window. Once your image is open, you can start editing it.

Step 2: Select the Object You Want to Remove

If you want to remove an object from your image, you will need to select it first. You can do this by using the “Lasso Tool” or the “Magic Wand Tool.” The Lasso Tool allows you to draw a freehand selection around the object you want to remove, while the Magic Wand Tool selects areas of your image that have a similar color or tone.

Step 3: Remove the Object

Once you have selected the object you want to remove, you can delete it by pressing the “Delete” key on your keyboard. If there is an empty space left behind after you remove the object, you can use the “Clone Stamp Tool” to fill it in with a similar texture or color.

Step 4: Create a New Background

If you want to change the background of your photo, you can create a new layer by clicking on “Layer” and then “New Layer.” Once you have created a new layer, you can fill it with a solid color or a gradient by using the “Paint Bucket Tool” or the “Gradient Tool.”

Step 5: Add Text or Other Elements

If you want to add text or other elements to your image, you can do so by using the “Type Tool” or the “Shape Tool.” The Type Tool allows you to add text to your image, while the Shape Tool allows you to add shapes such as rectangles, circles, and triangles.

Step 6: Save Your Image

Once you have finished editing your image, you can save it by clicking on “File” and then “Save As.” You can choose to save your image in a variety of formats, including JPEG, PNG, and GIF.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Adobe Photoshop CC is a powerful tool for editing artwork and changing photo backgrounds. With the right tools and techniques, you can remove unwanted objects from your images, create new backgrounds, and add text and other elements to your artwork. Whether you are a professional graphic designer or a beginner, Photoshop CC is an essential tool to have in your arsenal.

Source Link :Tutorial On How To Edit Artwork Editing Change Photo Background In Adobe Photoshop cc #a380f/

Adobe Photoshop cc tutorial Artwork editing tutorial Photo background change tutorial Graphic design tutorial Photoshop editing techniques