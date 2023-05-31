Photoshop background editing.: A Guide to Editing Artwork and Changing Photo Background in Adobe Photoshop CC

Introduction

Adobe Photoshop is a widely used software among designers, photographers, and artists. It is used for editing images, creating designs, and enhancing photographs. One of the most common tasks in Adobe Photoshop is changing the background of an image. In this tutorial, we will guide you through the process of changing the background of an image using Adobe Photoshop CC.

Step 1: Open the Image

First, you need to open the image you want to edit in Adobe Photoshop CC. Go to File > Open, and select the image you want to edit from your computer. Once you have opened the image, make sure it is selected in the Layers panel.

Step 2: Select the Background

Next, you need to select the background of the image you want to change. There are several ways to do this. One way is to use the Magic Wand tool. Click on the Magic Wand tool in the toolbar on the left. Then, click on the background of the image. The tool will select all the pixels that are similar in color to the area you clicked on.

Step 3: Refine the Selection

After selecting the background, you may need to refine the selection to make sure that all the areas you want to remove are selected. You can do this by using the Refine Edge tool. Click on the Refine Edge button in the Options bar at the top of the screen. Use the Refine Edge tool to carefully select the edges of the object you want to keep in the image.

Step 4: Create a Layer Mask

Once you have refined the selection, you need to create a layer mask. Click on the Layer Mask button at the bottom of the Layers panel. This will create a layer mask that will hide the background of the image.

Step 5: Add a New Background

Now that you have removed the background of the image, you can add a new background. There are several ways to do this. One way is to use a solid color as the background. Click on the New Layer button at the bottom of the Layers panel. Then, click on the Paint Bucket tool in the toolbar on the left. Choose the color you want to use as the background and fill the new layer with that color.

Step 6: Add a Background Image

If you want to use an image as the background, you can do this by dragging and dropping the image onto the new layer. Make sure the new layer is selected in the Layers panel. Then, drag the image you want to use as the background from your computer onto the new layer in Photoshop. The background image will be added to the layer, and you can resize it or move it as needed.

Step 7: Refine the Edges

After adding the new background, you may need to refine the edges of the object you want to keep in the image. You can do this by using the Eraser tool. Click on the Eraser tool in the toolbar on the left. Then, carefully erase any areas that need to be removed to make the edges look more natural.

Step 8: Save the Image

Once you are satisfied with your changes, you can save the image. Go to File > Save As, and choose a file format and location for your image. Make sure to give your image a descriptive name so you can easily find it later.

Conclusion

Changing the background of an image in Adobe Photoshop CC is a simple process that can be done in just a few steps. By following this tutorial, you can learn how to edit artwork and change photo background effectively. Remember to refine your selection and use layer masks to make your edits look natural. With practice, you can become an expert at editing images in Adobe Photoshop CC.

Source Link :Tutorial On How To Edit Artwork Editing Change Photo Background In Adobe Photoshop cc #a380f/

Adobe Photoshop cc tutorial Photo editing techniques Artwork editing tips Changing background in Photoshop cc Step-by-step photo editing guide