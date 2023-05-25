“Photoshop background editing”: A Guide to Editing Artwork and Changing Photo Backgrounds in Adobe Photoshop CC

Introduction:

Adobe Photoshop CC is a powerful tool for editing artwork and changing photo backgrounds. In this tutorial, we will guide you on how to edit artwork and change photo backgrounds using Adobe Photoshop CC.

Step 1: Open Adobe Photoshop CC

First, you need to open Adobe Photoshop CC on your computer. Click on the Adobe Photoshop CC icon on your desktop or search for it in your start menu.

Step 2: Open the image you want to edit

After opening Adobe Photoshop CC, you need to open the image you want to edit. Click on File and then select Open. Browse and select the image you want to edit and click Open.

Step 3: Select the layer

Once the image is open, you need to select the layer you want to edit. If your image does not have any layers, click on Layer and then select Duplicate Layer to create a new layer.

Step 4: Use the Magic Wand tool

To edit the background of the image, you need to use the Magic Wand tool. Select the Magic Wand tool from the toolbar on the left-hand side of the screen.

Step 5: Select the background

Click on the background of the image using the Magic Wand tool. The tool will select the area of the image that is similar in color and tone to the area you clicked on.

Step 6: Invert the selection

After selecting the background, you need to invert the selection to select the object in the image. Click on Select and then select Inverse.

Step 7: Remove the background

Now that you have selected the object in the image, you need to remove the background. Click on Edit and then select Clear. The background will be removed, leaving only the object in the image.

Step 8: Add a new background

Now that you have removed the background, you can add a new background to the image. Click on Layer and then select New Layer. Select the color or image you want to use as the new background.

Step 9: Adjust the object

After adding the new background, you may need to adjust the object in the image. Use the Move tool to move the object to the desired location. Use the Transform tool to resize the object if necessary.

Step 10: Save the edited image

Once you are satisfied with the edited image, you need to save it. Click on File and then select Save As. Choose the file format you want to save the image in and click Save.

Conclusion:

Adobe Photoshop CC is a powerful tool for editing artwork and changing photo backgrounds. In this tutorial, we have guided you on how to edit artwork and change photo backgrounds using Adobe Photoshop CC. With these simple steps, you can easily edit your images and create stunning visuals.

