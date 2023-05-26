“Photoshop background editing”: A Step-by-Step Guide to Changing Photo Backgrounds and Editing Artwork in Adobe Photoshop CC.

Introduction:

Adobe Photoshop is undoubtedly one of the most popular and powerful image editing software in the market today. This software is used by professionals and hobbyists alike to create, edit, and manipulate digital images. One of the most common tasks in Photoshop is changing the background of an image. In this tutorial, we will guide you through the process of changing the background of an image in Adobe Photoshop CC.

Step 1: Open the Image in Adobe Photoshop CC

To start with, you need to open the image that you want to edit in Adobe Photoshop CC. You can do this by launching Adobe Photoshop CC, clicking on the “File” menu, and then selecting “Open.” Browse through your files and select the image that you want to edit. Once you have selected the image, click on “Open” to open the image in Adobe Photoshop CC.

Step 2: Select the Background Layer

After opening the image, you will see the layers panel on the right-hand side of the screen. By default, the image will be on the background layer. To change the background of the image, you need to create a new layer. To do this, click on the “Layer” menu and select “New Layer.” You will see a new layer appear above the background layer.

Step 3: Select the Magic Wand Tool

The next step is to select the “Magic Wand Tool.” This tool is used to select specific areas of an image by clicking on them. To select the “Magic Wand Tool,” click on the “Tools” panel on the left-hand side of the screen. You will see a list of tools appear. Scroll down until you find the “Magic Wand Tool” and click on it.

Step 4: Select the Background

Once you have selected the “Magic Wand Tool,” click on the background of the image. The “Magic Wand Tool” will select all the pixels that are similar in color and brightness to the pixel that you clicked on. You can adjust the “Tolerance” of the “Magic Wand Tool” to select more or fewer pixels.

Step 5: Delete the Background

After selecting the background with the “Magic Wand Tool,” you need to delete it. To delete the background, press the “Delete” key on your keyboard. This will remove the selected pixels from the image, leaving only the subject in the foreground.

Step 6: Add a New Background

Once you have deleted the background, you can add a new one. To do this, click on the “Layer” menu and select “New Fill Layer.” You will see a list of options appear. Select “Solid Color” and click on “OK.” This will create a new layer with a solid color.

Step 7: Adjust the New Background

After adding the new background, you can adjust it to your liking. To do this, click on the layer that contains the new background. You will see a series of options appear on the right-hand side of the screen. You can adjust the color, opacity, and other settings of the new background to your liking.

Conclusion:

Changing the background of an image in Adobe Photoshop CC is a relatively easy process. With the right tools and a little bit of practice, you can create stunning images that are sure to impress. We hope that this tutorial has been helpful in guiding you through the process of changing the background of an image in Adobe Photoshop CC.

