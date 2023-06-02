Photoshop Background Editing: A Step-by-Step Guide to Editing Artwork and Changing Photo Backgrounds in Adobe Photoshop CC

Tutorial On How To Edit Artwork Editing Change Photo Background In Adobe Photoshop cc

Adobe Photoshop is an essential tool for graphic designers, digital artists, and photographers. It is the most popular photo editing software in the world, and it has a lot of tools, features, and functions that make it easy to edit your images and create stunning artwork. One of the most common tasks in Photoshop is changing the background of a photo, and this tutorial will show you how to do it.

Step 1: Open the photo in Photoshop

The first step is to open the photo you want to edit in Photoshop. To do this, launch Photoshop and click on File > Open. Navigate to the folder where your photo is saved and select it. Click on Open, and your photo will be loaded into Photoshop.

Step 2: Duplicate the layer

The next step is to duplicate the layer. This is important because it allows you to work on a copy of the original photo, so you can always go back to the original if needed. To duplicate the layer, click on the Layer menu and select Duplicate Layer. Alternatively, you can drag the layer to the New Layer button at the bottom of the Layers panel.

Step 3: Select the background

The next step is to select the background you want to remove. There are several tools you can use for this, but the most common ones are the Magic Wand tool, the Quick Selection tool, and the Lasso tool. The Magic Wand tool is used to select areas with similar color, the Quick Selection tool is used to select areas based on their edges, and the Lasso tool is used to select areas manually.

Step 4: Remove the background

Once you have selected the background, you can remove it by pressing the Delete key on your keyboard. This will delete the selected area and reveal the transparent background. If you want to keep the background, you can copy and paste it into a new layer by pressing Ctrl + C and Ctrl + V.

Step 5: Add a new background

The final step is to add a new background to your photo. You can do this by creating a new layer and filling it with a color or an image. To create a new layer, click on the New Layer button at the bottom of the Layers panel. To fill the layer with a color, select the Paint Bucket tool and click on the new layer. To fill the layer with an image, drag the image file into Photoshop and drop it on the new layer.

Conclusion

Changing the background of a photo in Adobe Photoshop is a simple process that can be done with just a few clicks. By following this tutorial, you will be able to edit your artwork and create stunning images that will impress your clients and your followers. Whether you are a graphic designer, a digital artist, or a photographer, Photoshop is the perfect tool for bringing your ideas to life. So go ahead and try it out, and see how easy it is to change the background of your photos!

