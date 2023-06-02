“Photoshop background removal”: Step-by-Step Guide to Editing Artwork and Changing Photo Background in Adobe Photoshop CC

Introduction:

Adobe Photoshop is one of the most popular and powerful tools for graphic designers, photographers, and artists. It provides a wide range of features and tools that allow you to create and edit amazing artworks. One of the most important features of Photoshop is its ability to change the background of a photo. In this tutorial, we will show you how to edit artwork and change photo backgrounds in Adobe Photoshop CC.

Step 1: Open the Image and Create a New Layer

The first step is to open the image you want to edit in Photoshop. Once you have opened the image, create a new layer by clicking on the “New Layer” button in the Layers panel or by pressing “Ctrl+Shift+N” on your keyboard.

Step 2: Select the Background Layer

Next, select the background layer by clicking on it in the Layers panel. This is the layer that you want to replace with a new background.

Step 3: Use the Magic Wand Tool

The Magic Wand tool is a great tool for selecting and removing a background. Select the Magic Wand tool from the toolbar on the left side of the screen. Then, click on the background with the Magic Wand tool to select it. If the selection is not perfect, you can adjust the tolerance level in the toolbar at the top of the screen.

Step 4: Remove the Background

Once you have selected the background, you can remove it by pressing the “Delete” key on your keyboard. This will remove the background layer and leave the subject of the photo on the new layer.

Step 5: Add a New Background

Now, you can add a new background to the photo. There are several ways to do this, but one of the easiest ways is to use the “File” menu to open a new image file. Once you have opened the new image, copy it by pressing “Ctrl+C” on your keyboard.

Step 6: Paste the New Background

Go back to your original image and paste the new background by pressing “Ctrl+V” on your keyboard. The new background will appear on a new layer above the subject layer.

Step 7: Resize and Adjust the New Background

You may need to resize and adjust the new background to fit the subject of the photo. To do this, select the new background layer and use the “Transform” tool by pressing “Ctrl+T” on your keyboard. This will allow you to resize and rotate the new background to fit the photo.

Step 8: Refine the Edges

If the edges of the subject are not perfect, you can refine them by using the “Refine Edge” tool. Select the subject layer and click on “Select” in the menu bar. Then, choose “Refine Edge” from the drop-down menu. This will open the Refine Edge dialog box, where you can adjust the edges of the subject.

Step 9: Save Your Work

Once you have finished editing the artwork and changing the photo background, you can save your work. Choose “File” from the menu bar and select “Save As” to save the file in the format you want.

Conclusion:

Adobe Photoshop is an incredibly powerful tool for editing artwork and changing photo backgrounds. By following these steps, you can easily change the background of any photo and create amazing artworks. Whether you are a graphic designer, photographer, or artist, Photoshop is an essential tool that you should learn to master.

