“Photoshop Generative AI Tutorial”: Beginner’s Guide to Using Photoshop’s Generative AI through a Tutorial

Introduction

Photoshop Generative AI is an exciting feature that enables users to generate images with just a few clicks. It uses machine learning algorithms to create images from scratch, making it a powerful tool for designers and artists. If you’re new to Photoshop Generative AI, this tutorial will guide you on how to use it.

Step 1: Open Photoshop

The first step is to open Photoshop on your computer. If you haven’t installed it yet, you can download it from the Adobe website. Once it’s installed, launch the application.

Step 2: Create a New Document

Next, create a new document by clicking on File > New. You’ll be prompted to enter the document’s dimensions, resolution, and other settings. Choose the settings that suit your needs and click “Create.”

Step 3: Open the Generative AI Panel

Once you have a new document, open the Generative AI panel by clicking on Window > Generative AI. This will open a new panel on the right side of the screen.

Step 4: Select a Model

In the Generative AI panel, you’ll see a list of models that you can use to generate images. Choose a model that you want to use for your project. There are different models to choose from, so pick one that fits your needs.

Step 5: Adjust the Settings

After you’ve selected a model, you can adjust the settings to fine-tune the image. You can adjust the style, color, and other settings to get the desired result. The changes you make will affect the image that’s generated.

Step 6: Generate the Image

Once you’ve adjusted the settings, click on the “Generate” button to create the image. Photoshop Generative AI will use the model and settings to generate an image from scratch.

Step 7: Refine the Image

After the image is generated, you can refine it further by using Photoshop’s editing tools. You can adjust the brightness, contrast, and other settings to enhance the image. You can also add text, filters, and other effects to make the image more interesting.

Step 8: Save the Image

When you’re satisfied with the image, save it by clicking on File > Save As. Choose a file format and location to save the image.

Conclusion

Photoshop Generative AI is a powerful tool that can help you create images quickly and easily. With just a few clicks, you can generate an image from scratch and refine it to your liking. Whether you’re a designer or artist, Photoshop Generative AI can help you save time and effort in creating images. Try it out today and see what you can create!

Source Link :How to USE Photoshop Generative Ai – (Tutorial – Beginners Guide/

Photoshop Generative AI Artificial Intelligence in Photoshop Photoshop AI Tutorial AI-assisted Design in Photoshop Beginner’s Guide to AI in Photoshop