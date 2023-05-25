“Photoshop photo background change”: How to Edit Artwork and Change Photo Background in Adobe Photoshop CC: A Comprehensive Tutorial

Introduction:

Adobe Photoshop is the most popular and widely-used image editing software in the world. It is a powerful tool for editing, retouching, and enhancing digital images. One of the most common tasks in Photoshop is changing the background of an image. In this tutorial, we will show you how to edit artwork by changing the photo background in Adobe Photoshop CC.

Step 1: Open your image in Photoshop

The first step is to open your image in Photoshop. You can do this by clicking on the File menu and selecting Open or by using the keyboard shortcut Ctrl+O. Once you have opened your image, you will see it in the main workspace.

Step 2: Select the background

The next step is to select the background that you want to change. There are several ways to do this, but the easiest way is to use the Magic Wand tool. Select the Magic Wand tool from the toolbar on the left side of the workspace. Click on the background of your image to select it.

Step 3: Refine the selection

Once you have selected the background, you may need to refine the selection to make sure that all of the background is selected. You can do this by using the Refine Edge tool. Click on the Refine Edge button in the Options bar at the top of the workspace. Use the sliders to adjust the settings until you are happy with the selection.

Step 4: Remove the background

Now that you have selected the background, you can remove it from the image. Click on the Delete key on your keyboard to remove the background. You should now have a transparent background.

Step 5: Add a new background

The next step is to add a new background to your image. You can do this by creating a new layer and filling it with a color or image. To create a new layer, click on the New Layer button at the bottom of the Layers panel. To fill the new layer with a color, select the Paint Bucket tool from the toolbar and click on the new layer. To fill the new layer with an image, go to the File menu and select Place. Choose the image that you want to use as the new background and click on the Place button.

Step 6: Adjust the new background

Once you have added the new background, you may need to adjust it to fit your image. You can do this by using the Transform tool. Select the new background layer and click on the Transform tool in the toolbar. Use the handles to resize and position the new background.

Step 7: Save your image

The final step is to save your image. Go to the File menu and select Save As. Choose a file format and location for your image and click on the Save button.

Conclusion:

Changing the background of an image is a common task in Adobe Photoshop CC. With the Magic Wand tool, Refine Edge tool, and Transform tool, it is easy to select and remove the background of an image and replace it with a new background. By following these simple steps, you can edit artwork and enhance your digital images in Adobe Photoshop CC.

