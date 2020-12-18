Phyllis Eisenstein Death -Dead – Obituary : Phyllis Eisenstein has Died .
Phyllis Eisenstein has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
Just learning about the passing of Phyllis Eisenstein now. I’m greatly saddened. Phyllis was my instructor in graduate school, she published my work, and gave my early career the kick it needed. I owe so much to her. Thank you #phylliseisenstein. https://t.co/hIgGwAu7GJ
— Sam Weller (@Sam__Weller) December 18, 2020
