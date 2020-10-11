Phyllis Landrieu Death – Dead : Phyllis Landrieu Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Phyllis Landrieu has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 10, 2020.
“Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Twitter: “Today we mourn the death of Phyllis Landrieu, a passionate champion for our children & for early childhood education. She was a trailblazer, and a fierce advocate for our children’s health and well-being. She was a woman of steel. @CityOfNOLA sends our condolences to the family. “
Today we mourn the death of Phyllis Landrieu, a passionate champion for our children & for early childhood education. She was a trailblazer, and a fierce advocate for our children’s health and well-being. She was a woman of steel. @CityOfNOLA sends our condolences to the
family. pic.twitter.com/H0AEdH6FTc
— Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) October 11, 2020
Tributes
Phyllis LANDRIEU was Moon’s sister in law and matriarch of the “Gentilly Landrieus”… strong lady who fought for students in later life after raising her very large brood .. Rest In Peace
— Joseph Raspanti (@JosephRaspanti) October 11, 2020
I am saddened to learn today of the passing of Phyllis Landrieu. She was a strong and passionate advocate for women and children. She was my constituent, my supporter, and most importantly I called her friend. My deepest condolences to the Landrieu family.
— KarenCarterPeterson (@TeamKCP) October 10, 2020
Today we mourn the death of Phyllis Landrieu, a passionate champion for our children & for early childhood education. She was a trailblazer, and a fierce advocate for our children’s health and well-being. She was a woman of steel. @CityOfNOLA sends our condolences to the
family. pic.twitter.com/H0AEdH6FTc
— Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) October 11, 2020
Sean M Perkins wrote
Incredibly sad to hear the news of Phyllis Landrieu’s passing. An incredible advocate for equity and quality ECE in New Orleans. Many times she offered advice and critical input at times when it mattered most. I carry many of those lessons today.
Adrian Perkins wrote
Phyllis Landrieu did so much for the children of New Orleans and was a fierce advocate for early childhood education. She will be missed. Her legacy and her work live on. The Landrieu family are in our prayers tonight.
@RuralChrisLee wrote
very to sorry to hear of the passing of Phyllis Landrieu, an advocate for childhood education and former school board member. I’m sending heartfelt condolences to the Landrieu family at this time.
Quote Tweet
John Bel Edwards wrote
Phyllis Landrieu will always be remembered for her passion and deep commitment to the children of her beloved city of New Orleans. She was a fierce advocate for the causes she
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.