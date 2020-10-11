Phyllis Landrieu Death – Dead : Phyllis Landrieu Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Phyllis Landrieu has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 10, 2020.

“Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Twitter: “Today we mourn the death of Phyllis Landrieu, a passionate champion for our children & for early childhood education. She was a trailblazer, and a fierce advocate for our children’s health and well-being. She was a woman of steel. @CityOfNOLA sends our condolences to the family. “

Today we mourn the death of Phyllis Landrieu, a passionate champion for our children & for early childhood education. She was a trailblazer, and a fierce advocate for our children’s health and well-being. She was a woman of steel. @CityOfNOLA sends our condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/H0AEdH6FTc

Phyllis LANDRIEU was Moon’s sister in law and matriarch of the “Gentilly Landrieus”… strong lady who fought for students in later life after raising her very large brood .. Rest In Peace

I am saddened to learn today of the passing of Phyllis Landrieu. She was a strong and passionate advocate for women and children. She was my constituent, my supporter, and most importantly I called her friend. My deepest condolences to the Landrieu family.

Today we mourn the death of Phyllis Landrieu, a passionate champion for our children & for early childhood education. She was a trailblazer, and a fierce advocate for our children’s health and well-being. She was a woman of steel. @CityOfNOLA sends our condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/H0AEdH6FTc

Sean M Perkins wrote

Incredibly sad to hear the news of Phyllis Landrieu’s passing. An incredible advocate for equity and quality ECE in New Orleans. Many times she offered advice and critical input at times when it mattered most. I carry many of those lessons today.

Adrian Perkins wrote

Phyllis Landrieu did so much for the children of New Orleans and was a fierce advocate for early childhood education. She will be missed. Her legacy and her work live on. The Landrieu family are in our prayers tonight.

@RuralChrisLee wrote

very to sorry to hear of the passing of Phyllis Landrieu, an advocate for childhood education and former school board member. I’m sending heartfelt condolences to the Landrieu family at this time.

Quote Tweet

John Bel Edwards wrote

Phyllis Landrieu will always be remembered for her passion and deep commitment to the children of her beloved city of New Orleans. She was a fierce advocate for the causes she