Piccata: Recipe: Richard Blais’ Chicken and Lobster Piccata

Top Chef Winner Richard Blais Shares His Chicken Piccata with Lobster Meat Recipe in Honor of Rachael Ray

Richard Blais, the winner of Top Chef and owner of several successful restaurants, has created a dish in honor of his decade-long friendship with Rachael Ray. The dish is a classic chicken piccata, with a twist: chopped lobster meat mixed into the sauce, along with a little white miso for extra flavor.

The Inspiration Behind the Dish

Blais says that everyone loves chicken, and everyone loves Rachael Ray – including himself. He wanted to create a dish that combined both, with an added touch of luxury. The lobster meat adds a decadent flavor to the classic chicken piccata, making it perfect for a special occasion or a fancy dinner party.

Blais also jokes that he’s a little bit like a lobster himself – expensive, and some people think he’s overrated. But like a lobster, he’s good to have on the menu once in a while. So, chicken and lobster, Rachael and Richard – that’s what this dish is all about.

The Recipe

Here’s how to make Richard Blais’s chicken piccata with lobster meat:

Ingredients:

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

Salt and pepper

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/4 cup olive oil

1/2 cup dry white wine

1/2 cup chicken stock

2 tablespoons capers, drained

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

1/4 cup chopped fresh basil

1/4 cup chopped fresh tarragon

1 tablespoon white miso paste

1/2 pound cooked lobster meat, chopped

Instructions:

Pound the chicken breasts until they are an even thickness. Season them with salt and pepper, then dredge them in flour. Heat the butter and olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken breasts and cook until golden brown on both sides, about 5-6 minutes per side. Remove the chicken from the skillet and set aside. Add the white wine to the skillet and cook for 1-2 minutes, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Stir in the chicken stock, capers, parsley, basil, tarragon, and miso paste. Bring the sauce to a simmer and cook for 5-10 minutes, until it has thickened slightly. Add the chopped lobster meat to the sauce and stir to combine. Return the chicken breasts to the skillet and spoon the sauce over them. Cook for an additional 5-10 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through and the sauce is bubbly. Serve the chicken piccata with lobster meat hot, garnished with additional fresh herbs if desired.

Pro Tips from Richard Blais

If you don’t have lobster meat, you can use shrimp instead. Blais also recommends using a good quality dry white wine for the sauce, and adding the miso paste at the end to avoid it becoming too salty.

Overall, this dish is a perfect combination of classic and luxurious, just like the friendship between Richard Blais and Rachael Ray. Give it a try for your next special occasion or dinner party!

