“Pick your own fruit Norfolk”: Top 5 Norfolk Farms for Fruit-Picking This Summer

Norfolk is a beautiful county located in East of England. It is known for its picturesque countryside, stunning coastline, and vibrant cities. It is an ideal destination for tourists who want to experience the great outdoors while enjoying fresh produce. One of the best ways to enjoy the summer season in Norfolk is by visiting a PYO (pick your own) fruit farm. This article will highlight some of the best places to visit in Norfolk for PYO fruit in the summer of 2023.

Heading: White House Farm

White House Farm is a family-owned farm located in Norwich. It is famous for its PYO strawberries, raspberries, and cherries. The farm has been in operation for over 100 years and has a reputation for producing high-quality produce. Visitors can enjoy a day out at the farm, picking their own fruit, and then relax in the farm café. There is also a farm shop where visitors can purchase other locally sourced produce.

Heading: Wiveton Hall

Wiveton Hall is another family-owned farm located in Holt, North Norfolk. The farm is known for its PYO strawberries, raspberries, and gooseberries. The farm also has a café that serves locally sourced food, and visitors can enjoy a beautiful view of the farm while they eat. Wiveton Hall is also home to a unique collection of sculptures and artwork that visitors can enjoy.

Heading: Hillfield Nursery

Hillfield Nursery is located in Fakenham, North Norfolk. The farm is famous for its PYO strawberries and raspberries. Hillfield Nursery also has a farm shop that sells locally sourced produce, including fresh vegetables, eggs, and meat. Visitors can enjoy a day out at the farm, picking their own fruit, and then purchase other fresh produce to take home.

Heading: Grove Farm PYO

Grove Farm PYO is located in East Runton, North Norfolk. The farm is known for its PYO strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries. Visitors can enjoy a day out at the farm, picking their own fruit, and then relax in the farm café. The farm also has a farm shop that sells locally sourced produce, including honey and chutney.

Heading: Norfolk Lavender

Norfolk Lavender is a family-owned farm located in Heacham, West Norfolk. The farm is famous for its PYO lavender, but visitors can also pick their own strawberries, raspberries, and gooseberries. Norfolk Lavender is also home to a visitor center that showcases the history of lavender farming in Norfolk. Visitors can enjoy a day out at the farm, picking their own fruit, and then explore the visitor center.

Heading: Conclusion

Norfolk is a beautiful county that has a lot to offer. If you are looking for a fun and unique way to experience the summer season in Norfolk, consider visiting a PYO fruit farm. These farms offer visitors the opportunity to pick their own fruit, enjoy a day out in the countryside, and purchase other locally sourced produce. Some of the best places to visit for PYO fruit in Norfolk include White House Farm, Wiveton Hall, Hillfield Nursery, Grove Farm PYO, and Norfolk Lavender. These farms offer a variety of fruit to pick, and they all have a café or farm shop where visitors can relax and enjoy some locally sourced food.

News Source : Kate Wolstenholme

Source Link :5 places to pick your own fruit in Norfolk this summer/